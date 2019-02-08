After record heat through this week, we’re look ahead to a much colder weekend. A good chance for rain comes back late Sunday into next week.
The first half of the weekend is looking pretty nice for February, with typical cool temps in the upper 40s to mid 50s and sunshine on Saturday. It may feel a lot colder to all of us after this winter heat wave!
Clouds will build in for Sunday, and a chilly northeast wind will develop. A few light showers are possible late in the day with highs only reaching the upper 40s to low 50s. As showers build in, a few sleet pellets could fall, mainly in the mountains.
Rain chances ramp up next week as a cold front approaches. The heaviest rain is most likely toward Tuesday afternoon, then drier conditions will settle for a couple days. Another heavy rain event is possible for next Friday.
