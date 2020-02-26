Colder air is on the move, and we’ll see temperatures dropping for the second half of the week. Sunshine dominates this weekend, with continued chilly weather.
Tonight will bring snow showers in the mountains, mainly near the TN border. Lows will drop to 28 there, while the upstate should remain mostly dry with lows near 32. Thursday looks sunny and breezy with highs in the low 40s for the mountains and low 50s in the upstate.
Friday is going to be chilly as well, all as another reinforcing shot of cooler air dives in for the weekend. Highs will stay in the 40s and 50s for Friday through Sunday, with no rain expected. Mountains could see a few snowflakes on Friday evening.
If you are voting in the democratic primary, you’ll encounter very chilly temps through the day, but the sun will be out and you don’t have to worry about getting soaked if you have to stand outside in any lines.
Our next good rain chance arrives on Wednesday of next week.
