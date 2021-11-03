For the overnight hours, we're looking at mainly cloudy skies with some cold showers moving in. In the higher elevations, above 3,500 feet, there will be a wintry mix and some snow. Roads could get a little slick in spots by Thursday morning. Lows tonight will be in low 40s for the Upstate, and upper 30s in the mountains.
Thursday will be a cloudy and colder day, with on and off rain for the Upstate, with a wintry mix or a little bit of snow above 3,500 feet. There could be an inch or two of snow along the higher ridgetops. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 40s. The precipitation winds down Thursday night, with cold overnight lows, in the 30s by Friday morning.
We end the week Friday on a chilly note, with sun and clouds and highs in the low to mid 50s. Friday night into Saturday morning, we're looking at a frost scenario for the Upstate and a freeze in the mountains, with lows in the 30s, with some upper 20s in the mountains.
The weekend is looking dry and chilly with highs in the 50s and 60s, with lows in the 30s.
