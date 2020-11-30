For this evening expect temperatures to fall pretty quickly as the coldest airmass of the season heads our way. With the arrival of the cold air we'll see mountain snow with significant accumulations likely. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect above 3,500 feet for the mountains where 4-8"+ could pile up. The counties include Graham, Swain, Haywood, Madison, Yancey, and Mitchell. The same counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory below 3,500 feet where 1-3" of snow could fall. The snow tapers off Tuesday morning. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 20s to near 30 for the Upstate and low 20s for the mountains. Feels like temperatures will be in the teens and 20s overnight.
We'll see the coldest day of the year so far for Tuesday as temperatures only top out in the mid 40s for the Upstate and mid 30s for the mountains, despite a lot of sunshine.
Tuesday night will be very cold under clear skies with lows in the mid 20s for the Upstate and near 20 for the mountains.
Wednesday and Thursday will be a bit warmer with highs in the 50s for the Upstate and mid 40s in the mountains on Wednesday with low 50s on Thursday. Lows will be in the 20s.
Rain returns to the forecast Friday and Saturday with some snow possible in the mountains Saturday. Highs will be in the mid 50s for the Upstate with mid 40s in the mountains. Lows will be in the 30s.
