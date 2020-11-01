The coldest air of the fall season will be moving into the region overnight and into Monday. It'll be quite windy overnight in the mountains with wind gusts to 55 mph possible, especially on some of the mountain peaks. Temperatures will plummet into the mid 30s by morning for the Upstate and near 30 in the mountains where there is a Wind Advisory until Monday afternoon. Wind chills by morning could be in the upper teens and 20s for the mountains and 20s and 30s for the lower elevations.
A hard freeze is expected in the mountains so pull in the plants, temperatures remain above freezing for the lower elevations with frost not expected due to the wind.
Monday through Wednesday will bring a lot of sunshine and temperatures beginning in the upper 50s for the Upstate on Monday with mid to upper 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. The mountains will see highs near 50 Monday with upper 50s Tuesday and low 60s Wednesday. Lows will be in the 30s with low 40s by Wednesday in the Upstate.
Clouds will increase towards the end of the week. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 60s and low 70s with 60s in the mountains, Lows will be in the 40s.
