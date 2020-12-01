A Winter Storm Warning is in effect above 3,500 feet for the mountains until noon today, as accumulating snow continues. The counties include Graham, Swain, Haywood, Madison, Yancey, and Mitchell. The same counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory below 3,500 feet.
This morning, snow continues along the high peaks, while the rest of the area clears to sunshine. The day starts in the 20s to near freezing, but with a strong breeze, expect it to feel like the teens and 20s area-wide.
This afternoon brings the coldest air of the season so far, regardless of sunshine dominating the sky. Highs only reach 44 in the Upstate, and barely above freezing in the mountains. Tonight, the wind begins to lessen with a clear sky, and lows dropping to the mid 20s for the Upstate and near 20 for the mountains.
Wednesday and Thursday will be a bit warmer, with lots of sunshine. Wednesday highs stay in the 40s and 50s, but into the 50s to near 60 by Thursday. Overnights stay cold in the 20s.
Rain returns to the forecast Friday and Saturday with some snow possible in the mountains as the system wraps up. Highs will be in the mid 50s for the Upstate with mid 40s in the mountains. Lows will be in the 30s.
Sunday into next week looks to bring another dose of sunshine along with a reinforcing shot of chilly December air.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.