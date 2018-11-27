As high pressure builds into the area, lows tonight will be the coldest we've felt since March.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the mountains for 'feels like' temperatures reaching near 0 degrees in elevations above 3500 feet.
Everywhere else, low temperatures will reach the upper teens to middle 20s with wind chills in the single digits and teens above zero.
Wednesday will be our coldest day this week with highs only reaching the upper 30s in the mountains and upper 40s in the Upstate despite a sunny sky.
A few clouds will begin building into the area Thursday as winds finally shift south and warm us back up into the 50s.
Clouds will thicken up more on Friday and bring a few spotty showers to the area with highs well into the 50s.
A system will move in from the west on Saturday, which will bring widespread rain to the Carolinas most of the day as highs reach 50s to near 60.
Leftover showers remain possible on Sunday, but safe to say it won't be near as rainy as Saturday. Highs should finally break the 60-degree threshold then too.
Another system is scheduled to sweep through and provide a couple more rounds of showers next Monday and Tuesday.
