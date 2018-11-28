Bitter cold outside this morning, and a chilly day overall, but rain late week will bring back milder temperatures into the weekend.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for the mountains for 'feels like' temperatures reaching near 0 degrees in elevations above 3500 feet. Elsewhere, it'll be in the teens and 20s out the door. Any time the wind blows, it could feel like single digits, so prepare yourself and bundle up!
Today stays chilly, even in the afternoon with a fully sunny sky. Highs only reach the upper 30s in the mountains, and upper 40s in the Upstate. It'll stay gusty at times in western NC, with a breeze elsewhere.
A few clouds will begin building into the area Thursday as winds finally shift south and warm us back up into the 50s. The high mountains will have a small chance at a spotty shower, but it's Friday that becomes mostly cloudy with on and off showers, and highs again in the 50s.
A larger, more organized system will move in from the west on Saturday, which will bring widespread rain to the Carolinas most of the day, along with slightly milder air as highs reach 50s to near 60.
Leftover showers remain possible on Sunday, but safe to say it won't be near as rainy as Saturday. Highs should finally break the 60-degree threshold then too, reaching 70 Upstate and 60s in the mountains.
Another system is scheduled to sweep through and provide a couple more rounds of showers next Monday and Tuesday, along with another significant cool-down, though at this time looks to stay well above freezing.
