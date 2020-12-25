The coldest airmass of the season gave us a very cold Christmas Day with temperatures struggling to the mid 30s for the Upstate and 20s in the mountains.
Under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies tonight temperatures will plummet with lows near 10 in the mountains and near 20 in the Upstate. It will feel like single digits and teens with the wind overnight. Make sure you leave a faucet dripping and the cabinets under the sink open to keep the pipes warm.
For Saturday temperatures start to warm up with sun and clouds temperatures will top out in the low to mid 40s for the Upstate and 30s to around 40 for the mountains. Saturday night will be cold but not as cold as it has been with lows in the 20s.
Sunday's even warmer with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s for the Upstate and near 50 in the mountains.
Monday and most of Wednesday are dry but another significant system could give us rain and mountain snow late Wednesday into Thursday. Highs will be in the 50s with lows in the 20s and 30s.
