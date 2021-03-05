Beautiful weather will stretch into the weekend, but temperatures are going to cool down a bit, ahead of a warmer pattern next week.
This morning starts with cool temperatures in the 30s and 40s, with a bit of a breeze. Under a fully sunny sky, highs reach 64 in the Upstate with a light northeast breeze, and 55 in the mountains with a northwest breeze that could become gusty at times.
Clouds increase tonight as a cold front moves through. A sprinkle can’t be ruled out early Saturday morning, but most spots will stay day. Saturday turns out cooler with clouds early and sunshine late. Highs will only warm to 49-56 area-wide.
Sunday looks a bit milder with highs getting into the low 60s for the Upstate and mid-50s in the mountains, with more sunshine.
With temperatures increasing into next week, and sunshine dominating the forecast, we're likely to see more trees begin to bloom, so spring allergies will build in the week ahead.
