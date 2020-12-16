We're looking at showers ending this evening, otherwise there could be some fog later. With temperatures getting near freezing later tonight watch for freezing fog and slick roads. Lows will be in the low 30s for the Upstate and mountains.
Thursday is shaping up to be dry with mostly cloudy skies with highs near 50 for the Upstate and near 40 in the mountains. Thursday night will be mostly clear and cold with lows near 30 for the Upstate and mid 20s for the mountains.
Friday and Saturday look dry with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s for the Upstate and mid to upper 40s for the mountains. Low temperatures will be in the 20s.
The weekend could end a little wet with some showers and temperatures in the 50s for the Upstate and 40s for the mountains.
