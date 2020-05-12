Temperatures gradually climb for the rest of the week, reaching the 80s by the weekend.
Expect a variably cloudy sky today with limited chances of any precip since the air remains rather dry. A sprinkle or light shower remains possible as highs stay in the 60s. Expect a similar forecast tomorrow - variably to mostly cloudy sky conditions with highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees.
Temperatures continue their climb into the upper 70s toward the end of the week. While the Upstate should stay generally dry, the mountains will continue to have a chance for spotty rain.
This weekend is looking quite like early summer with highs in the 80s. Isolated late day thunderstorms will pop up, most likely across WNC and especially on Sunday. Highs stay in the upper 80s into early next week.
