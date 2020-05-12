Expect another cool day Wednesday before better warming and isolated afternoon storms return later in the week.
A shower or two is possible tonight with increasing clouds and lows in the middle 40s to lower 50s.
Wednesday will bring a cloudier sky and isolated showers in the mountains with highs in the 60s to near 70.
Expect temperatures to jump into they 70s to near 80 by Thursday as isolated mountain showers continue.
Friday onward is likely to present high temperatures in the lower and middle 80s with isolated afternoon showers and storms.
A couple of those storms could sneak into the Upstate Sunday and Monday afternoon.
The warmth should back off a touch next Tuesday with highs in the 70s to lower 80s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.