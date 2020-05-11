While the week starts on the cool side, a gradual warming trend is in store later this week!
Expect a fully sunny sky today as highs reach the 60s with a strong breeze, gusting to 30 mph at times for the Upstate and upwards of 40 mph for the mountains. Tonight, it gets cold again with lows in the 30s to lower 40s. A freeze warning is in effect for Yancey and Mitchell counties.
The wind settles down on Tuesday, with a few clouds and high temperatures holding in the 60s once again. An isolated shower is possible by Wednesday afternoon with highs reaching the 60s to lower 70s.
A big warm-up comes for the second half of the week, with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees for Thursday and Friday. Isolated showers and brief storms become possible, mainly in western NC.
Over the weekend, highs push even higher into the mid-80s but rain chances will remain quite low.
