After a soggy Friday, conditions clear up and cool down for the weekend! Rain moves back in next week and could impact Election Day.
Saturday is looking beautiful, but much cooler! Temps will start in the 30s and 40s, then warm into the 50s and 60s area-wide under ample sunshine. A few wrap around showers could impact the mountains early, mainly near the TN border.
Sunday will be another beautiful day! Don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour for the end of Daylight Saving Time. Mostly sunny skies are on tap with highs in the 50s for the mountains and mid 60s for the Upstate.
Showers push back on in Monday, but the storm threat should be fairly low. Highs will stay cool in the low 60s area-wide. A better chance for thunderstorms comes on Tuesday as a cold front pushes through. This could mean some nasty weather for voting on Election Day, so we’ll be working to fine tune the forecast so you’ll know when we should have breaks in the rain.
