Temperatures drop through the week, but skies stay dry through Friday! A bigger system moves in over the weekend, bringing rain to start and a changeover to sleet and snow.
Partly cloudy skies today, with highs staying cooler than average, only reaching the low 50s for the Upstate and mid-40s in the mountains.
Temps will dip to around freezing Tuesday night, followed by the coldest day of the week on Wednesday! Highs won't make it out of the 40s, and drop to the 20s for Wednesday night! Skies remain clear through Thursday with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.
This weekend rain will push in throughout the day on Saturday. Rain will turn to a wintry mix and snow across the mountains, especially along I-40 and northeast. The Upstate should stay as rainfall throughout Saturday, and into Saturday night.
Sunday is a day to watch, even for parts of the Upstate. We're looking at the possibility for rain to change to sleet on and off during the day, with some snow mixing in at times. The far northern Upstate could get icy on roads. Mountain towns will likely see snow and sleet accumulation on Sunday, with icy conditions impacting roads into Monday.
This weekend forecast will continue to evolve as data comes in, so stay tuned for the latest updates.
