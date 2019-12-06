Cool weather is in store for this weekend, then rain arrives as the work week begins! Another cold blast arrives toward mid-week.
Clouds will slowly disperse through tonight with lows in the mid 30s to low 40s. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s for the Upstate and low 50s in the mountains. This is near normal for this time of year, and should be perfect weather for all the holiday events including the Greenville Christmas Parade!
Clouds will increase on Sunday with chilly temps in the 40s through most of the day. Rain should hold off until Sunday night, then become heavier toward Monday.
Showers will be off and on until a cold front pushes through on Tuesday. This will bring falling temps and breezy conditions into Wednesday.
We’re watching the end of the week for heavy rain and possible wintry weather in the mountains. For now it looks like all rain for the Upstate, but a brief wintry mix could happen if the cold air and moisture line up right. We’ll keep you posted!
