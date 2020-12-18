Seasonably cool weather holds strong through the weekend, with sunshine for a couple days. Sunday brings a chance at showers, with some high elevation snow mixing in.
Expect a mostly clear sky this morning, with cold temperatures as the day begins. Morning low temperatures will sit in the middle and upper 20s. With a mostly sunny sky all day, highs reach the mid-40s to around 50 degrees.
Saturday's weather story will be very similar to Fridays, but during Saturday night clouds will increase leading to a chance for showers late Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures Sunday will be in the 50s, and with some high peaks a little colder, there is a chance some brief snow could mix with the rain in the highest terrain.
Early next week will start with sunshine and mild temperatures for the first day of winter on Monday. but then cooler air rolls in towards Christmas with another system that will likely bring Upstate cold rain and some mountain wintry mix. Stay tuned for the latest!
