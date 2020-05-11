Expect a warm and breezy Monday before things start to feel more like early summer later in the week. Shower and storm chances will pop back up around midweek, but should remain limited in coverage.
Waking up chilly in the 40s, expect a mostly sunny day. Expect a strong breeze, especially in the mountains, with highs reaching the low to upper 60s area-wide.
The wind settles down on Tuesday, with a few clouds and high temperatures reaching the 60s once again.
An isolated shower is possible by Wednesday afternoon with highs reaching the lower 70s in the Upstate, and mid-60s in western NC.
A big warm-up comes for the second half of the week, with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees for Thursday and Friday. Isolated showers and brief storms become possible, mainly in western NC.
Over the weekend, highs push even higher into the mid-80s, with afternoon showers and storms possible across the entire area.
