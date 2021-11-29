Today stays cooler than usual for this time of year, starting in the 30s to around 40 degrees, highs reach just 54 in the Upstate and 46 in the mountains. Expect a strong to gusty breeze at times, under a mostly sunny sky. Tonight turns cold, with lows in the 20s to around freezing.
Our warm up begins Tuesday as temperatures climb into the 50s and lower 60s with sunshine, and staying above freezing Tuesday night.
For the first day of December on Wednesday, it'll feel more like early fall. Highs warm to the low and mid-60s under a few passing clouds, with the night in the 30s and 40s.
Even warmer conditions build in Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 70s and mainly sunny skies, 60s in the mountains. Lows will be in the 40s and 50s.
The weekend looks split, still quite warm on Saturday with highs around 70, but it drops fast Saturday night and leads to highs in the 50s for Sunday.
