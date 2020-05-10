Expect a warm and breezy Monday before things start to feel more like early Summer with more warmth and afternoon shower and storms by late week.
Tonight won't be quite as cold, but still chilly with lows in the lower and middle 40s with a brisk northerly breeze.
Winds will be strongest in the mountains behind a weak cold front with highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s and lots of sunshine.
Things should settle down by Tuesday as temperatures stay in the 60s.
An isolated shower is possible in the mountains by Wednesday with highs reasching the lower 70s in the Upstate.
Expect highs to reach near 80 degrees in the Upstate by Thursday with an isolated shower or storm possible
We'll keep that same chance on Friday before scattered showers and storms become possible during the afternoon next weekend as highs reach the middle 80s.
