We'll ring in the year 2020 on a chilly, but beautiful note with overnight/early morning lows in the 30s and afternoon highs in the 40s and 50s.
That weather will be short-lived as our next rain-maker will arrive throughout the day Thursday (more than likely late).
Well see spotty rain ahead of it with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s before-hand.
Most rain will move through Thursday evening into most of the day Friday, and gradually move out on Saturday.
A few showers (and possibly some high elevation snow) are possible in the mountains Saturday while the Upstate stays dry.
The weather overall this weekend should cooperate with highs in the 40s and 50s and decent sunshine by Sunday.
Our next shot at rain comes during the middle of next week as temperatures stay close to normal.
