We're looking at the last really warm day for the region as a cold front moves through. We'll see a 40% chance of showers and T-Storms this afternoon and evening. The front will drop our temperatures and humidity through Tuesday. We'll see temperatures today in the 80s. Showers and T-Storms end this evening followed by gradual clearing and lows in the 60s tomorrow morning.
Tuesday looks like the dry day with temperatures in the cooler 70s.
Then our attention turns to the remnants of Hurricane Sally coming our way later Wednesday into Friday. It appears the heaviest rain will fall on Thursday and if it's heavy enough it could cause problem in the mountains with possible flooding. A general 2"-4' will fall across the region..with locally heavier amounts. High temperatures will be in the 70s with lows in the 50s and 60s.
