A cooler weekend is ahead, with only a slight chance for rain on Sunday morning. Dry conditions should prevail for trick or treating, along with most of Sunday afternoon. It gets much colder Sunday night into Monday.
Tonight will be chilly with 35 in the mountains and 42 in the Upstate under clear skies and lessening winds. Saturday is going to be sunny with highs staying in the 50s! Evening will bring temps in the low 50s, then ultimately 40s late Saturday night with increasing clouds.
A few showers will be possible early Sunday as a front pushes in. No t-storms are expected, and rain should remain pretty light.
Expect breezy, cool conditions Sunday afternoon with highs in the 60s. Sunday night will be cold with lows plummeting into the mid 30s for the Upstate and sub-freezing for the mountains at 28.
Sunny skies and slowly warming temps will be the rule into next week.
