A quick cold front brings passing clouds and a possible flurry to the mountains this morning, with otherwise clearing skies today. The high peaks get breezy, with gusts upwards of 25 mph. Under sunny skies, highs reach the low 50s in the mountains, and nearer to 60 in the Upstate. Lows tonight drop into the 30s.
Warmer conditions move in tomorrow with low to mid-60s expected, and then gets even warmer in the low 70s for Wednesday and Thursday under sunny to mostly sunny skies. A few more clouds come Thursday with a cold front, when the mountains could see a few showers.
Cooler air builds in for Friday into next weekend, with mainly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 50s, some 40s in the mountains, with lows in the 30s, and isolated 20s.
