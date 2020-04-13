Cooler air will replace our recently active weather pattern for a few days even with the possibility of some frost by mid-week.
Expect winds to gradually diminish the rest of the night with lows in the 40s.
Tuesday will be a calmer and overall gorgeous day with some sunshine and highs in the 60s to near 70.
A few clouds build back into the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, which might even result in a few light snow showers along the NC/TN/VA borders.
Cooler air corresponding to that will sink into the rest of the area with highs only reaching the 50s to lower 60s by Wednesday afternoon.
Cool becomes cold Wednesday night with lows expected to drop into the lower 30s in the mountains and upper 30s in the Upstate which could result in some frost Thursday morning.
Temperatures will bounce back into the lower 70s by Friday and likely stick around for the weekend.
Next weekend as of now looks much calmer with a slight chance for showers both Saturday and Sunday.
That being said, there's still a lot of uncertainty as some models suggest higher rain chances while others present no rain chances until next Monday.
We'll let you know how things progress in the coming days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.