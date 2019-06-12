Get ready for a cool and rainy Wednesday, with temperatures sitting nearly 20 degrees below average. Warmer, sunnier conditions build in tomorrow through the weekend.
Overcast with light showers possible this morning, along with temperatures in the mid-60s. More widespread showers gradually push in from the south and east, with a few heavier pockets by the afternoon. Temperatures stay in the mid-60s through midday, but drop into the lower 60s by the late afternoon.
In the mountains today, some on and off showers build in, starting in the mid-50s and only rising to the upper 60s by the day's end.
Sunshine and gorgeous weather return Thursday through the beginning of the weekend highs in the upper 70s/lower 80s in the mountains and lower to mid-80s in the Upstate.
Scattered showers and a few storms pop back into the picture by Father's Day on Sunday and continue into early next week.
