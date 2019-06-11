Get ready for a cool and rainy Wednesday as some in the Upstate may not even make it out of the 60s before gorgeous weather takes back over Thursday.
Clouds will gradually build into the area tonight with lows in the middle 50s in the mountains and lower and middle 60s in the Upstate.
Wednesday will start mostly dry, but a few patches of drizzle will be possible.
Showers gradually push in from the south and become scattered in the Upstate during the midday and afternoon hours.
Spotty showers will continue into the evening and dry out by Wednesday night.
The best chance for rain will be for areas south of I-85 and east of I-26, but safe to say the Upstate overall will have more rain than the mountains.
Highs asd a result will be in the middle and upper 60s in the Upstate while the mountains experience the lower 70s.
Sunshine and gorgeous weather return Thursday through the beginning of the weekend highs in the upper 70s/lower 80s in the mountains and lower/upper 80s in the Upstate.
Scattered showers and a few storms pop back into the picture by Sunday and continue into early next week.
