Cooler and drier weather is settling in across the Carolinas! Sunny, mild weather will last into the Labor Day weekend.
Tonight will be cooler than normal for this time of year. Friday will start in the mid 50s for the mountains and upper 50s in the Upstate. Sunshine will dominate on Friday with highs warming into the mid 80s for the Upstate and upper 70s in the mountains.
Dry weather will stretch into Saturday, and it should feel pretty good with the lower humidity levels. Highs will warm to 79-85 area-wide, with a nice cool start near 60!
Sunday will bring back a small rain chance, with partly cloudy skies and highs warming back to near normal for this time of year. Expect upper 80s for the Upstate and low 80s in the mountains with a slight chance for a pop-up shower or storm late day.
Labor Day will be seasonably hot with highs approaching 90. There will be a slight chance for rain late in the day, but no washout expected! It will be a great day for the lake or the pool as summer unofficially comes to a close.
Hot weather returns into next week with highs near 90 and isolated PM storms.
