Cooler and breezy weather for mid-week, but it gets warmer before the weekend! Plenty of sunshine lingers ahead of the weekend.
The sky becomes mostly sunny area-wide this afternoon with highs reaching the 50s and 60s and a strong breeze. The mountains could see gusts over 30 mph at times while the Upstate could see brief gusts between 20-30 mph. Tonight, the wind relaxes and temperatures will fall into the 30s to lower 40s - similar to Wednesday morning.
Tomorrow and Friday bring almost full sunshine and warmer afternoons as highs reach the 60s and 70s.
While clouds will begin to build in over a mild weekend, rain chances will mostly hold off through Sunday. Higher rain chances arrive Monday and Tuesday of next week.
