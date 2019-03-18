Our temperatures will be slightly below average these next couple days before better warming settles in by the end of the week.
Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s in the mountains and lower 30s in the Upstate under a clear sky.
Tuesday will be a touch cooler than Monday as highs only reach the lower 50s in the mountains and upper 50s in the Upstate.
We'll bounce back into the middle 50s to lower 60s on Wednesday, which is also when Spring officially begins just before 6 PM.
A weak disturbance will sweep by on Thursday that will result in some more cloud cover and perhaps a brief pop-up shower in the mountains.
Other than that, we'll stay dry Friday into the weekend, but also warmer with highs in the 60s and 70s.
Our next rain chances appear to be early next week, so we'll wait and see how those play out.
