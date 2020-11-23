Sunny and chilly weather is in store Tuesday, ahead of some showers for the biggest travel day before Thanksgiving. Rain is likely through Thursday morning, then clearing will ensue.
Tonight will be COLD in the mid 30s for the Upstate and low 30s in the mountains. Tuesday will bring the sunshine and lighter winds, but highs will stay in the 50s during the afternoon. Wednesday will start with some clouds, then end with showers. Highs will stay in the 50s through the day.
Rain will be off and on Wednesday night into Thursday morning, then clear for Thanksgiving afternoon. Highs will be nice and mild near 70!
Another rain chance comes this weekend, with showers possible Saturday, then heavier rain at some point Sunday into Monday.
