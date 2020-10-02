Beautiful weather stretches into this weekend, as temperatures cool down! Highs will stay around 10 degrees below normal for this time of year, ahead of a brief warm-up next week.
A cold front settles to our south today, and that will mean temperatures stay in the 60s through the afternoon with sunny skies. Tonight brings a quick drop in temps, with 50s during the late evening for high school football, and 40s overnight. Some mountain locations could get into the 30s.
Saturday will start chilly in the 40s for most spots, but the afternoon will bring highs near 70 for the Upstate and 62 in the mountains. Perfect weather for picking a pumpkin or heading to the apple orchard. Expect another night in the 40s as skies will remain clear!
A few clouds will drift through on Sunday, all as another brief shot of cool air moves in. Expect breezy conditions late Sunday with highs near 70. An isolated shower is possible in the high mountains, but most areas will stay dry.
Next week looks NICE with highs in the 70s for the Upstate and 60s in the mountains. It'll warm up through Wednesday into the mid and upper 70s, with yet another shot of cooler air by Thursday. Rain chances remain low/zero all week long.
