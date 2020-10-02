Beautiful weather stretches into this weekend, as temperatures cool down! Highs will be about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year, ahead of a small warm-up next week.
Friday evening will bring a quick drop in temps, with 50s during the late evening and 40s overnight. Some mountain locations could briefly get into the 30s!
Saturday will be sunny and mild! It will start chilly in the 40s for most spots, but the afternoon will bring highs near 70 for the Upstate and 62 in the mountains! Perfect weather for picking a pumpkin or heading to the apple orchard.
Saturday night will be chilly once again with lows down to 43-49 area-wide. Skies will remain clear!
A few clouds will drift through on Sunday, all as another brief shot of cool air moves in. Expect breezy conditions late Sunday with highs near 70. An isolated shower is possible in the high mountains, but most areas will stay dry.
Next week looks NICE with highs in the 70s for the Upstate and 60s in the mountains. Rain chances remain low all week long as no major systems are heading our way!
