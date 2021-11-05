Saturday will be breezy with occasional clouds. Expect highs in the mid 50s for the mountains and upstate. Lows will still be in the 30s to near 40 on Saturday night however!
Sunday bring a milder day with highs back in the upper 50s to mid 60s area-wide. Humidity levels will remain low, so you may be noticing the dry feel outside!
Next week temps will be steadily warming into the 70s, so it will be back to a more spring-like feel! Another cold front is set to move through late week.
