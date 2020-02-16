Chilly temperatures linger throughout the weekend, with rain chances returning toward Tuesday of next week. Then, we will watch the chance for a brief winter weather and rain on Thursday!
A potent system approaches next week, but President’s Day should be spared from any significant rainfall. We're looking at a partly cloudy sky and highs near 60 for the holiday! After that, the shower activity pushes in toward Tuesday morning.
Expect rain to be off and on through Tuesday, then wrap up during the day on Wednesday. After that the models differ a bit on what to expect.
As of now, the GFS brings a cold rain to the Upstate while the mountains see some wintry mix and snow. The Euro keeps the area mostly dry, pushing the cold front father south.
Models have been flipping back and forth for the last few days, and have even hinted at times at the chance for Upstate snow. With this latest information, we'll say that the chance for snow is LOW right now for the Upstate, but generally, the models will come together over the next few days and we'll get a more solid picture.
We will monitor the models to better “fine-tune” the forecast as we get into next week!
