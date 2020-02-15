Chilly temperatures linger throughout the weekend, with rain chances returning toward Tuesday of next week. Then, we will watch the chance for a brief winter weather event on Thursday!
Sunday holds on to the winter chill, starting the day in the 20s and 30s, and holding on to the 50s in the afternoon. Expect clouds to begin moving in, will bring increasing clouds and highs in the 50s. The entire weekend should remain dry, outside of a 20% chance for the far-southern Upstate to see some Sunday afternoon drizzle.
A system approaches next week, but President’s Day should be spared from any significant rainfall. Most of the shower activity looks to push in toward Tuesday morning.
Expect rain to be off and on through Tuesday, then wrap up during the day on Wednesday. After that the models differ a bit on what to expect. Right now the European model has us chilly and dry the rest of the week, while the GFS brings a short window for snow in the southern Upstate, but is falling more in line with the drier Euro model. We are keeping a snow threat low for now.
We will monitor the models to better “fine-tune” the forecast as we get into next week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.