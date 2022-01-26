A very chilly night ahead with lows down to 20 in the mountains and 26 for the Upstate.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, with some clouds late in the day. Highs will be close to normal in the 40s area-wide.
A system moves in on Friday that will keep us cloudy, with mountain snow developing in the afternoon. Evening will bring some showers for the Upstate and the potential for a few flakes late Friday night. Light accumulations of snow are possible for areas near Gaffney, Union and Newberry. Bigger totals are possible in the mountains at 1-3"
We’ll be monitoring trends closely and keep you posted. The weekend is looking dry and cold with highs in the 40s, with some 30s in the mountains Saturday. Lows will be in the teens and 20s.
