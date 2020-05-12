Clear skies and COLD take over this morning, with a few clouds and highs only reaching the 60s today. A big warm up comes through the rest of the week, however, making more of a summertime feel by Friday.
A Frost Advisory is in effect for the WNC mountains until 10 AM today, with a cooler than usual afternoon expected. Higher spots in Yancey and Mitchell counties have a Freeze Warning during that same time.
The rest of the area will bottom out in the lower 40s early, with a few clouds moving in by late morning. The wind stays calm to very light today, with hgihs reaching the low 60s in the mountains and upper 60s in the Upstate.
We should rise above 70 degrees on Wednesday in the Upstate with a slight chance for an isolated shower in the mountains.
Temperatures will continue their climb into the 80s by the end of the week as isolated shower chances continue in the mountains. A small chance for rain could briefly pop up in the Upstate on Thursday, but otherwise the week looks dry.
This weekend is looking quite like early summer with highs in the 80s. Isolated late day thunderstorms will pop up, which will likely continue into early next week.
