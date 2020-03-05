The sunshine returns Friday with a strong wind and some high elevation snow for western North Carolina
Tonight will bring clearing skies and lows in the 30s.
The wind will pick up on Friday with gusts potentially reaching 40-50 mph in some spots which will experience 15-30 mph sustained winds most of the day.
a Wind Advisory is in effect for most of the WNC mountains from noon Friday until 9 AM Saturday where winds could gust up to 50 mph.
At least we'll have some sunshine to enjoy with highs in the 40s in the mountains and 50s in the Upstate.
There's also a chance for some high elevation snow showers in western North Carolina.
a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the TN/NC border above 3500 feet where 2-4 inches of snow could fall Friday into Saturday morning.
That will leave us with a beautiful weekend with sunshine and highs in the 50s to lower 60s both days.
Temperatures will rise to near 70 degrees as our sunny streak continues on Monday, but clouds and rain will return.
Tuesday through Thursday looks to bring on and off showers with highs staying in the 60s to near 70 degrees.
