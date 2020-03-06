The sunshine returns Friday with a strong wind and some high elevation snow for western North Carolina. Sunny, warmer days move into the weekend.
A clear sky and patchy fog starts the morning, with a Dense Fog Advisory in place for the Upstate and parts of NE Georgia until 6am. As the wind picks up, the fog will lift. Gusts could reach 30-40 mph in some spots, with sustained winds at 15-30 mph for most of the day.
A Wind Advisory is in effect for most of the WNC high mountains from noon today until 9 AM Saturday where winds could gust up to 50 mph.
Despite the strong wind, the sunshine today will bring highs into the upper 50s Upstate, though temperatures hover in the mid-40s in the mountains.
There's also a chance for some high elevation snow showers in western North Carolina, with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the TN/NC border above 3500 feet. 2-4 inches of snow could fall between today and Saturday morning.
The weekend shapes up beautifully, with sunshine in the 50s to near 60 Saturday along with a breeze, and then in the 60s for everyone on Sunday.
Temperatures will rise to near 70 degrees as our dry streak continues on Monday, but clouds begin moving in late in the day.
The next chances for rain come Tuesday through Thursday with on and off showers, and highs staying in the 60s to near 70 degrees.
