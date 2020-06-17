Temperatures begin climbing in the days ahead, reaching back to 90 degrees over the weekend. Spotty to scattered rain and storm chances continue through the week but back off a bit by Saturday/Sunday.
Expect a mainly cloudy sky today with temperatures in the 60s to lower 70s for most spots - still way below average for this time of the year. Scattered showers are possible at any time but will be most likely in the afternoon and evening hours.
Thursday again brings more clouds than sun with highs in the 70s to near 80, and Friday warms into the mid-80s with a bit more sunshine breaking through. Sattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible both days, and some of the rain/storms could be heavy.
Summer begins on Saturday and it will certainly feel like it with highs in the 80s to near 90 degrees and isolated late day storms. Father's Day will be hot again and mostly dry with highs in the 80s to lower 90s. The same will hold true early next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.