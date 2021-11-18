Cooler weather is on the way for Friday and the weekend! A few showers will roll through this evening, then the chilly air arrives.
Rain and clouds should clear in time for the lunar eclipse on Friday morning. It will peak at 4AM! Lows will drop into the 30s.
Expect sunny skies and breezy conditions on Friday, with highs in the 50s! Highs stay in the 50s this weekend, with near freezing temps for Friday and Saturday nights.
Another round of rain will arrive on Monday.
