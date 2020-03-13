Daily rain chances continue into next week, but cooler air becomes the main story for the weekend!
This afternoon brings a mild breeze, mostly cloudy sky, and spotty light showers. These showers will continue fading this evening with temperatures falling into the 50s and 60s after sunset.
The weekend ushers in cooler air with highs scaling back into the 50s to near 60 degrees. Saturday brings only a small rain chance to the Upstate with the better rain chances up in WNC, though the entire region will see a slightly better chance of rain toward Sunday.
Next week looks generally cloudy and unsettled with at least some rain chances each day. Still, no day looks to be a washout, and temperatures will gradually rebound back into the 60s.
