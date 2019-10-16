Cooler air settles in across the Carolinas and northeast Georgia after a soaking rain on Wednesday morning. We’ll see moisture return this weekend as a system moves across our area from the Gulf of Mexico.
Tonight will be very chilly with lows in the mid 40s for the Upstate and upper 30s in the mountains. Therefore the kiddoes will need their heavier jackets for the bus stop on Thursday morning! Throughout the day we will have breezy conditions, lots of sunshine and highs in the 60s!
Another cold one in store for Thursday night, in fact we could see some frost across western NC! Lows will drop into the mid 30s in the mountains and low 40s in the Upstate.
Friday looks beautiful with less wind and sunny skies. Highs will remain in the 60s!
This weekend is a complicated forecast because it’s all about the timing of a low pressure moving out of the Gulf of Mexico. Right now it looks like we could see some rain and breezy conditions by Saturday night into Sunday, but we’ll have to monitor that timing and the amount of rain closely!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.