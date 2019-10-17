Much cooler air settles in across the Carolinas and northeast Georgia after a soaking rain on Wednesday morning. We’ll see moisture return this weekend as a system moves across our area from the Gulf of Mexico.
This morning is starting much cooler AND drier than yesterday - temperatures are generally in the 40s with wind chills in the 30s across the mountains. A wind advisory continues for Mitchell and Yancey counties until 10 AM. Lots of sun is ahead with afternoon highs reaching the upper 50s to the middle and upper 60s.
A frost advisory has been issued for much of WNC excluding the foothills starting at midnight tonight through 9 AM. Widespread temperatures in the 30s are expected there. The Upstate will see lows in the lower 40s, though a few sheltered, normally cooler spots could see upper 30s. A nice afternoon recovery in temperature is expected Friday with highs in the 60s under a fully sunny sky.
This weekend is a complicated forecast because it’s all about the timing of a low pressure moving out of the Gulf of Mexico, but for now it looks like the best opportunity for a soaking rain would be Saturday afternoon and Saturday night. This would be a chilly rain with temperatures in the 50s!
However, this leaves Sunday looking better and dry! More rain is expected to move in late Monday into Tuesday as another strong front moves in from the west.
