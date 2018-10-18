Cooler air sticks around through the end of the week, ahead of the next round of rain this weekend.
Under a mostly sunny sky today, highs will be in the lower and middle 60s with a light breeze, followed by a big chill tonight. Lows drop into the upper 40s Upstate and upper 30s in the mountains, which could lead to some patchy frost in the mountain valleys.
Friday will be a touch warmer, but still in the 60s as clouds build in during the second half of the day.
Our next cold front will move through Saturday, which means scattered showers across the area throughout the day, along with highs in the low to upper 60s. Once the rain moves out Saturday evening, lows will dip back into the upper 30s in the mountains and middle 40s in the Upstate.
A chilly day Sunday could be the coolest we've seen so far this season, with highs in the middle 50s in the mountains and lower 60s in the Upstate under a bright blue sky. Sunday night drops even colder, into the middle 30s in the mountains, with some areas dropping to near freezing, and Upstate temperatures in the upper 30s.
Temperatures will slowly rebound early to mid next week with highs in the middle and upper 60s and lows in the 40s.
