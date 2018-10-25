Thursday will bring increasing cloud cover and a cool down ahead of a system that will bring a chilly rain Thursday night into Friday.
Your morning sits in the mid-40s Upstate and upper 30s in western North Carolina, under a partly cloudy sky. Throughout the day, clouds will increase quickly, leading to an overcast afternoon with temperatures halting in the upper 50s Upstate and low 50s in the mountains. Showers should hold off until late overnight, but a stray one can't be ruled out around sunset.
The widespread rain on the way moves in Friday morning, and lasts throughout most of the day. Highs barely warm, only reaching the upper 40s across the entire area. The cold, dreary weather only lasts one day, however, with improvement expected over the weekend!
Most of the rain should be out by late Friday night, leaving only lingering showers Saturday and a few peeks of sunshine with highs in the middle 50s to near 60. Sunday will be a touch brighter and warmer getting highs back in the lower and middle 60s with just a slight chance for a shower.
Another quick system will dive in from the northwest Sunday night into Monday which will bring another round of showers to the area, and temperatures in the 50s and 60s. There's also the off chance that a few snowflakes could mix in with the rain in the highest elevations along the NC/TN line.
Things should dry up and warm back up before the middle of next week with highs returning to the lower and middle 60s with sunshine.
