Showers end for the Upstate overnight, with some lingering across the mountains. Lows by morning will be in the mid 60s for the Upstate and mid 50s in the mountains.
Saturday will be cooler than it has been with mostly to partly sunny skies for the Upstate and a few showers in the mountains. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s for the Upstate and mid 70s for the mountains. Saturday night we'll see cool conditions under mostly clear to partly sunny skies. Lows Sunday morning will be in the upper 50s in the Upstate and near 50 in the mountains.
Sunday and Memorial Day look dry and warm with highs in the low to mid 80s for the Upstate and low to mid 70s in the mountains. Lows will be in the 50s with some 40s in the mountains.
Tuesday looks dry with increasing showers and storms through the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 80s, some 70s in the mountains.
