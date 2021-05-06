Much cooler air will filter into the Upstate and mountains through the end of the week, with a minimal chance at a few mountain showers.
This morning starts much cooler than yesterday, in the 40s and 50s as you get out the door. Through the day expect mainly sunshine, with a few passing clouds in the mountains. Highs reach below-average in the afternoon at 66 in the mountains and 72 in the Upstate with a light breeze. An isolated shower can't be ruled out in the higher peaks.
Friday and Saturday hold similar conditions in the 60s to low 70s, with an isolated shower possible amidst mainly sunshine. Expect overnight lows in the 40s.
On Sunday, Mother's Day will be mainly dry across the area with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Highs will warm back up to seasonable averages, in the mid-70s to around 80 degrees.
Scattered rain and storms develop again next week, intensifying into Tuesday and Wednesday.
